Tracking a warm up

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for showers toward evening.
High: 46
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. (100%)
Low: 39
FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Becoming scattered into the afternoon. (100%)
High: 49
SATURDAY: Rain mixing to snow through afternoon. (100%)
High: 44(Falling)
SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Snow will return into the evening and Sunday night. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 28
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 18
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 15