Tracking a warm up

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for showers toward evening.
High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. (100%)
Low: 39

FRIDAY: Rain showers likely. Becoming scattered into the afternoon. (100%)
High: 49

SATURDAY: Rain mixing to snow through afternoon. (100%)
High: 44(Falling)

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers early. Snow will return into the evening and Sunday night. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 15

