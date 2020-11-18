Tracking a warm up

The warming trend also comes with some sunshine

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty at times.
High: 56

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 45 Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 34

