WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 39
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty at times.
High: 56
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 55 Low: 43
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 44
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 45 Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 34
Tracking a warm up
The warming trend also comes with some sunshine
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.