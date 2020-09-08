Tracking a warm up

High temperatures will return to the mid 80s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Chance for a shower or storm through midday. (30%)
High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 62

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 49

