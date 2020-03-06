Tracking a quick round of snow and cold

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered light snow showers especially this afternoon. Mixing with a few rain showers at times. Light accumulation possible. (90%)
High: 38
FRIDAY NIGHT: Blustery with scattered snow showers ending. Light accumulation possible. (60%)
Low: 25
SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 42
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 56 Low: 29
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 32
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 40