Tracking a quick round of snow and cold

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered light snow showers especially this afternoon. Mixing with a few rain showers at times. Light accumulation possible. (90%)
High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Blustery with scattered snow showers ending. Light accumulation possible. (60%)
Low: 25

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 56 Low: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 40

