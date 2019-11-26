LIVE NOW /
Tracking a pre-holiday storm system

Today: Clouds increasing
High: 56

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain developing. Becoming gusty.
Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, especially early. Winds gusting to 40MPH or higher. (90%)
High: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)
High: 40 Low: 33

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 41 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix. (80%)
High: 40 Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 28

