Tracking a heat wave

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 90
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 91 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 93 Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 92 Low: 67
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 92 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 69
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 69