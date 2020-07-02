Live Now
Tracking a heat wave

Weather

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. (10%PM)
High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 91 Low: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 93 Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 92 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%PM)
High: 92 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 69

