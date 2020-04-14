Breaking News
Tracking a few waves of rain or snow this week

Weather

Colder temperatures stick around through the end of the week

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Chance for a light rain or snow shower early.
Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain showers into the afternoon. Chance for thunder or gusty wind. Turning colder through evening with snow mixing in. (70%)
High: 45 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. (60%)
Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (80%)
High: 36 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 49 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 56 Low: 34

