Tracking a few snow showers for early Super Bowl Sunday

Cold temperatures expected all week

TONIGHT: A few snow showers towards morning. Less than an inch accumulation. (60%)
Low: 14 (rising by daybreak)

SUNDAY: A few snow showers early. Some decrease in clouds into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (40% AM)
High: 22 (Falling into the afternoon)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurry. Cold. 
Low: 9

MONDAY: Increasing clouds late day. Snow showers developing overnight. Light accumulation likely. 
High: 28

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulation. (60%)
High: 30 Low:  20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 23 Low: 10

