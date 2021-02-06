Tracking a few snow showers for early Super Bowl Sunday

TONIGHT: A few snow showers towards morning. Less than an inch accumulation. (60%)

Low: 14 (rising by daybreak)

SUNDAY: A few snow showers early. Some decrease in clouds into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (40% AM)

High: 22 (Falling into the afternoon)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurry. Cold.

Low: 9

MONDAY: Increasing clouds late day. Snow showers developing overnight. Light accumulation likely.

High: 28

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulation. (60%)

High: 30 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 23 Low: 10