Tracking a chance for an isolated shower or storm

Warming into the mid 80's by the weekend

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle early. Chance for spotty afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible. (60%)

High: 86 Low: 66