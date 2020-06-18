Tracking a chance for an isolated shower or storm

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle early. Chance for spotty afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 60
THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 61
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 61
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 65
MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 66