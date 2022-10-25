♫Turn around, every now and then ♫ we get a chance to see an eclipse. Now that Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit is stuck in your head, let’s talk about our chance to witness the next total lunar eclipse. The eclipse will take place the night of Monday, November 7 into Tuesday, November 8. Weather permitting, it will be partially visible from the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. It will also be the last total lunar eclipse to occur until 2025!

What are the different types of lunar eclipses?

There are three different types of eclipses. The least noticeable is called a penumbral lunar eclipse. These eclipses can be hard to see because the hard shadow of the earth never fully blocks the moon. It is basically a partial, subtle shadow of the earth, called the penumbra, cast upon the moon. The moon will still be visible and none of the moon is fully blocked but it will not appear as bright.

A partial lunar eclipse is the second type and is much more noticeable than a penumbral eclipse. In a partial eclipse, the hard shadow of the earth will cover part of or most of the moon. A partial eclipse can result in sections of the moon being darkened but the entire surface won’t be completely blocked.

A total lunar eclipse is when the earth’s hard shadow, called the umbra, covers the entire moon. The point at which the moon is completely shielded by the umbra of the earth will often result in a red hue to the moon.

The three different types of lunar eclipses

What happens during a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse will go through several phases. It begins as the penumbra of the earth begins to cast a subtle shadow on the moon. The result will be a dimming of the brightness to the moon. The next phase is the partial eclipse phase. At that point, the moon begins moving into the umbra, or the earth’s hard shadow. When the partial phase begins, it will appear as though a chunk of the moon is disappearing as the earth’s umbra begins blocking out the sunlight reaching the moon’s surface.

The next phase is the total eclipse phase. The total eclipse begins once the umbra of the earth is casting a shadow upon the entirety of the moon’s surface. The moon may appear red during this phase. While the earth’s shadow is blocking all of the direct sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface, some light from the sun can pass through the earth’s atmosphere and shine light onto the moon. The light that reaches the moon travels through a large portion of the atmosphere to reach the moon, similar to what happens in the sky at sunrise and sunset on earth’s surface. The result is colors of the visible light spectrum with shorter wavelengths, like blues and purples, get scattered out. Longer wavelength portions of the visible spectrum, like reds and oranges, will pass through and reach the moon. The more particles suspended in the earth’s atmosphere where the light is passing, the more vibrant the red hue can be.

The total eclipse ends when the moon begins to re-emerge from behind the earth’s umbra, or hard shadow, into the penumbra, or soft shadow. The amount of the moon darkened will continue to decrease as the moon exits the penumbra, returning to full illumination.

Lunar eclipses can only occur during a full moon

The next full moon will be on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6:02 a.m. Though scheduled to reach full illumination around 6 a.m., it will be fully eclipsed at that time. The positioning of the sun, earth and moon needed for a full moon and for a lunar eclipse to occur are the same. When the moon is full, the sun, earth and moon are aligned with the earth being between the sun and the moon. That allows the fully illuminated moon to be seen in its entirety from the earth. The orbit of the moon usually stays above or below the shadow cast by the earth. Every once in a while, the path of the full moon will cross with the shadow of the earth, resulting in one of the three types of lunar eclipses.

For a full moon to occur, the earth must be between the moon and sun to allow for full visibility of the entire illuminated moon. During a lunar eclipse, part or all of the moon will pass through the shadow of the earth.

What time does the November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse start?

As discussed above, there are several phases of a total lunar eclipse. We will first walk through the timeline of when each begins. All times below will discuss the parts of the eclipse visible from the Youngstown area.

The Penumbral Eclipse Phase Start – The moon will begin entering earth’s soft shadow, the penumbra at 3:02 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8. That is Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. This initial phase won’t be very noticeable. The soft shadow of the earth is likely to dim the brightness of the moon but you won’t see any section completely darken until the partial phase begins.

The Partial Eclipse Phase Start – The hard shadow of the earth, called the umbra, will begin darkening the moon at 4:09 a.m. As time passes, more and more of the moon will darken as the earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light from reaching the moon. The moon will steadily grow darker through 5:16 a.m.

The Total Eclipse Phase – At 5:16 a.m., the earth’s umbra will completely block all direct sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface. At this point, the total eclipse of the moon (and maybe the heart for Bonnie Tyler fans) will be underway. The moon is likely to appear red during this phase as long-wave visible light escaping the earth’s atmosphere casts a glow on the moon. The point at which the moon is deepest within the earth’s umbra will be 5:59 a.m. The total eclipse phase will continue until 6:41 a.m.

Partial Eclipse Phase Part Two – At 6:41 a.m., the moon will begin exiting from behind the earth’s umbra, or hard shadow. At that point, the direct light from the sun begins reaching the moon’s surface again. As time passes, more and more of the moon becomes bright and visible. The moon will have completely exited earth’s hard shadow by 7:49 a.m.

Penumbral Eclipse Phase Part Two – Once the moon exits the umbra, it will still be shadowed by the earth’s penumbra, or soft shadow. The duration of this phase will be from 7:49 a.m. until 8:56 a.m. The brightness of the moon may appear dulled during this phase but most won’t notice this part of the eclipse with the naked eye. The November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be complete after 8:56 a.m.

Timeline of the November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse.

Will you be able to see the November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse in the Youngstown area?

Weather permitting, a portion of this total eclipse will be visible from the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. The moon will rise in the Youngstown area at 4:51 a.m. on Monday, November 7 in the east-northeastern sky. The moon will not set in the Youngstown area until 7:09 a.m. in the west-northwestern sky. As stated above, the total eclipse doesn’t completely end until 8:56 a.m. so we will not be able to view some of the back half of the eclipse. But the more exciting part, the total eclipse phase, will be visible in our area if the skies allow.

We will be able to view the first penumbral phase, the first partial eclipse phase and the total eclipse phase. As the moon begins re-emerging from behind earth’s umbra, moving into partial eclipse phase two, it will be setting in our area.

Also complicating visibility at the tail end of the total eclipse phase will be the morning twilight. The total eclipse begins at 5:16 a.m. and continues until 6:41 a.m. Sunrise on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the Youngstown area will be at 7:02 a.m. Morning twilight will begin, roughly, 30 minutes before sunrise. With a sunrise at 7:02 a.m., the sky is likely to begin brightening up around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8 in the Youngstown area. That said, we should have at least around an hour, from 5:16 a.m. to 6:16 a.m., to view the totally eclipsed moon, and the red hue cast upon it from the earth, before morning twilight begins to interrupt visibility.

NASA illustration showing where the November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse will be visible across the world. The western U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and most pacific island nations will be able to view the entire eclipse. The Youngstown area will be able to see the moon begin re-emerging from the total eclipse phase as the moon sets. Courtesy: F. Espenak, NASA’s GSFC

When will the next total lunar eclipse occur and who will be able to see it?

After the November 8, 2022 total lunar eclipse, the next one won’t occur for more than two years! There will be some penumbral and partial lunar eclipses between then and now but the next total lunar eclipse won’t occur until March 14, 2025. Unlike the November 8 total lunar eclipse, the Youngstown area will be in the part of the world able to see the entire eclipse. The 2025 eclipse will also begin much earlier in the night, starting around 11 p.m.