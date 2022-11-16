NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for the snowiest and least snowiest November in Youngstown. What are the top 10 snowiest and least snowiest Novembers here in Youngstown?

The records will reflect the amount of snow that fell at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

What is the snowiest and least snowiest November on record for Youngstown?

The most snow recorded during the month of November in Youngstown was 30.6″, which fell in 1950.

The least amount of snow recorded during November in Youngstown was 0″. 0″ of snow was recorded in 1995.

What are the top 10 snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown?

Here is a look at the top 10 snowiest Novembers in the record books for Youngstown.

Year Snowfall (inches) 1950 30.6″ 1971 20.1″ 2008 17.3″ 1951 12.9″ 2013 12.9″ 1967 12.7″ 1949 12.2″ 2014 11.6″ 1953 10.9″ 1958 9.1″ Top 10 snowiest Novembers in Youngstown.

What are the top 10 least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown?

We took a look at the top 10 snowiest Novembers, now it’s time to look at the top 10 least snowiest Novembers.

Year Snowfall (inches) 1955 0″ 1945 T 1946 T 1985 T 2010 T 2015 T 1941 0.1″ 1998 0.1″ 2009 0.2″ 2001 0.3″ Top 10 least snowiest Novembers in Youngstown.

To see the forecast and how much snow is expected across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania, click here.