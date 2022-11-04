We are drifting into a gusty weekend as a large storm system moves through the region. Gusts will range from 20 to 30 mph or higher. It is possible that gusts up to 40 mph will take place into Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Looking through the history books, you can find the maximum wind gust as well as the sustained wind for Youngstown. The data goes back to 1947. It is likely that gusts were higher before this point, but records for these variables start in 1947.

What is the highest wind gust on record for Youngstown in November?

The highest wind gust during the month of November to this point is 56 mph. This reading happened at 3:13 p.m. on November 15, 2020.

The top 10 highest wind gusts on record during November in Youngstown are in the chart below.

Wind Gust Date 56 mph 11/15/2020 @ 3:13 p.m. 53 mph 11/15/2020 @ 9:06 p.m. 48 mph 11/27/2019 @ 5:03 p.m. 47 mph 11/27/2019 @ 3:36 p.m. 45 mph 11/15/2020 @ 4:04 p.m. 45 mph 11/24/2014 @ 3:56 p.m. 45 mph 11/12/2003 @ 11:51 p.m. 44 mph 11/06/2005 @ 2:06 p.m. 44 mph 11/01/2013 @ 1:51 a.m. 44 mph 11/24/2014 @ 12:26 p.m. Top 10 highest wind gusts on record during November in Youngstown. Data range is 1947-2021. Data from Iowa State University

of Science and Technology.

What is the highest sustained wind speed on record for Youngstown in November?

The highest sustained wind speed during the month of November to this point is 45 mph. This reading took place at 2 p.m. on November 8, 1957.

The top 10 highest sustained wind speeds on record during November in Youngstown are in the chart below.

Wind Gust Date 45 mph 11/08/1957 @ 2:00 p.m. 35 mph 11/17/1955 @ 9:00 a.m. 35 mph 11/29/1954 @ 5:00 a.m. 33 mph 11/03/1954 @ 1:00 p.m. 32 mph 11/16/1955 @ 4:00 p.m. 32 mph 11/17/1955 @ 6:00 a.m. 32 mph 11/17/1955 @ 3:00 a.m. 32 mph 11/15/2020 @ 2:11 p.m. 31 mph 11/03/1954 @ 12:00 p.m. 31 mph 11/29/1954 @ 11:00 a.m. Top 10 highest sustained wind speed on record during November in Youngstown, Ohio. Data range is 1947-2021. Data from Iowa State University of Science and Technology.

What is the highest wind gust on record in Youngstown?

The highest wind gust on record, for the entire year, in Youngstown happened on March 27, 1976. The maximum wind gust reached 68 mph at 1 p.m. on that day!