(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We are reaching another milestone tonight as it is the last sunset after 7 p.m. until March.



Tonight’s sunset will be at 7:01 p.m., but the sunset will be two minutes shorter at 6:59 p.m.

Sunset after 7 p.m. won’t occur again until March 13, 2023, which is when the time springs forward.

The month of October will feature a significant decrease in the amount of daylight. The decrease in daylight from October 1 to Halloween is 1 hour and 18 minutes. That means that the sun won’t rise until 7:52 a.m. on Halloween, and it will set at 6:19 p.m.



The time change on November 6 will obviously play a large role in the change of sunrise/sunset times.

Here are some more key times and dates: