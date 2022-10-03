(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We are reaching another milestone tonight as it is the last sunset after 7 p.m. until March.
Tonight’s sunset will be at 7:01 p.m., but the sunset will be two minutes shorter at 6:59 p.m.
The month of October will feature a significant decrease in the amount of daylight. The decrease in daylight from October 1 to Halloween is 1 hour and 18 minutes. That means that the sun won’t rise until 7:52 a.m. on Halloween, and it will set at 6:19 p.m.
The time change on November 6 will obviously play a large role in the change of sunrise/sunset times.
Here are some more key times and dates:
- Earliest sunset before time change – November 5 (6:13 p.m.)
* The sun does not set before 6 p.m. until after the time change.
- First sunset before 6 p.m. – November 6 (5:12 p.m.)
* The sun will also rise at 7 a.m. again after the time change on November 7.
- The latest the sun will rise before the time change is 7:58 a.m. on November 5.
- The earliest the sun will set in Youngstown, Ohio is at 4:53 p.m. just before the Winter Solstice.
- The latest the sun will rise in Youngstown, Ohio is at 7:47 a.m. from late December through early January.