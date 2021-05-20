Today is on track to be the hottest day of 2021 so far

The stretch of mainly dry weather continues

The hottest day of the year so far was just yesterday. The official high temperature on May 19 was 84°. Temperatures today will be more than 10° above average. The average high temperature today is 72°.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (10% PM)
High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 60

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 87

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20% PM)
High: 83 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40% PM)
High: 84 Low: 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 63

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 74 Low: 60

