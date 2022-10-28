(WKBN) – The time change is approaching and days keep getting shorter. This is the season of later morning sunshine and earlier evening sunsets.

The sunsets will keep getting earlier until December 8 as they will start setting later again little by little through the rest of the winter.

When is the earliest sunset?

The earliest sunset in Youngstown, Ohio is at 4:53 p.m. This early sunset lasts from December 5-10.

When is the latest sunrise?

The latest sunrise of the year takes place on November 5th at 7:58 a.m.

We can thank the time change for a bounce back to earlier sunrises as the days get shorter. The early sunrise does not last long as the mornings will continue to get darker longer until early January.

The sunrise on November 6 is at 6:59 a.m.

The sunrise will continue to get later through the end of November and through December into early January.

The sunrise on Thanksgiving is at 7:20 a.m.

The sunrise on Christmas is at 7:46 a.m.

The sunrise on January 1 is at 7:47 a.m.

The sunrise time increases again after the time change to 7:47 a.m. and then stops. The dates from December 28 through January 10 all feature a sunrise at 7:47 a.m.

7:47 a.m. is the 2nd latest sunrise of the year.

After the time change, the mornings do not have enough time to catch back up to the latest sunrise of the year at 7:58 a.m., Which takes place on November 5.

The latest sunrise of the year is November 5, 2022.

When is the shortest day of the year?

The shortest day of the year falls on December 21, 2022. The day length is 9 hours, 24 minutes and 48 seconds. The sunrise is at 7:44 a.m. and the sunset is at 4:57 p.m. on December 21, 2022.

There is a lag in sunrise and sunset through the year when compared to the shortest day of the year due to the angle of the earth and your exact latitude and location. This is the reason the latest sunrise and earliest sunset do not fall on this day.