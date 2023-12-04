Short days along with an early sunset and a late sunrise are standard this time of the year. The shorter days mean less sun and in return, we have cooler temperatures.

The weather forecast this week features up-and-down temperatures along with both rain and snow showers. The winter season is here and we know it will only get colder.

The days have been getting shorter since June and we are getting closer to the end of declining day length as the winter solstice arrives.

When does winter start?

The winter solstice takes place on Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:27 p.m. This is when winter officially starts.

Meteorological winter started Dec. 1.

An interesting weather fun fact is that the earliest sunset does not take place on the winter solstice here in Youngstown, Ohio.

When is the earliest sunset of the year?

The actual time of the earliest sunset of the year for Youngstown, Ohio is 5:53 p.m.

This early sunset starts Dec. 5 and will last until Dec. 10.

The sunset will start getting longer by a minute on Dec. 11 when it sets at 4:54 p.m.

Slowly, the afternoons will start getting longer again and we will reach the 5 p.m. sunset by the end of December. We will have to wait until late January to reach the 5:30 p.m. sunset and mid-February to hit the 6 p.m. sunset.