YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Temperatures over the Christmas holiday were extremely cold. A strong cold front pushed through the area on Friday, which brought an arctic air blast and wintry conditions to the Valley.

The daily record low-temperature record for December 23 of -3°F set in 1960 was broken in the afternoon hours. The temperature dropped down to -6°F Friday afternoon after the cold blast pushed through the area.

However, “the worm has turned, or is turning” and warmer weather is coming just in time for 2023. How warm will the temperatures get? Let’s jump into the weather pattern that is bringing us this warmth.

A series of strong storm systems will come onshore in the western United States, which will bring rain, snow and colder temperatures to that part of the country. The low-pressure systems out west will allow for a ridge of high pressure to develop in the eastern United States, which will slowly bring warmth back into the eastern United States.

High pressure in the eastern United States will bring warmer temperatures for the end of the year. The western U.S. will see rain/snow and colder air.

The high-pressure system in the southeastern United States will bring a southerly wind and warmer temperatures east of the Mississippi River. This will be a welcome sight after temperatures were 20 to 30 degrees below average for the Christmas holiday.

In fact, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) 6-10 day temperature outlook shows that Youngstown has a 90% probability of above-average temperatures. The average high temperature for this time of year is right around 35°F, and temperatures could be as warm as 20 degrees above average by the end of the week.

Six-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The dark red color around Youngstown indicates a 90% probability of above-average temperatures for the 6-10 day period.

The warming trend will begin Tuesday as temperatures warm up to around freezing, and then the temperature will warm up to near 40 degrees on Wednesday. However, by the end of the week, those temperatures will nearly be 20 degrees above average. That high of 52 degrees on Friday will feel much warmer than the below-zero temperature we saw last week.

Seven-day temperature outlook for Youngstown, Ohio.

These warm temperatures will likely persist into the New Year. The CPC has an 80% probability of above-average temperatures across the eastern United States, including Youngstown.

Eight-to 14-day temperature outlook from the CPC. Youngstown has an 80% probability of seeing above-average temperatures during this time period.

The warmer air in the eastern United States will bring rain showers by the end of the work week. A strong storm system will come onshore in the western United States, and this will lead to several inches of rain/snow. This storm system will trek across the central U.S. and bring rain chances to the Valley for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.