BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- As dense fog returns for your morning commute once more, what are the best ways to make sure you get to where you need to go safely?

It can be extremely dangerous if you aren’t careful when driving.

This is a look at conditions overnight in the Weathersfield and Austintown areas. So, what is Fog? Fog is a thick cloud of tiny water droplets formed right above the earth’s service. This thick cloud makes visibility extremely difficult.

The National Weather Service is helping make sure you safely get to your destination.

Slow down and allow extra time to get to your destination (at least 10-15 minutes)

Use your low beam headlights (this will make you more visible to other cars)

Never use your high beam lights (this actually causes glare making it more difficult to see ahead of you)

Constantly be on the look out (watch your surroundings)

According to The Federal Highway Administration, fog-related accidents are one of the leading causes in car crashes. Why? Because fog makes it extremely difficult to see what is around you.

They say to:

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Pay close attention to the lines on the road

Turn your hazard lights on to increase visibility

If conditions are extremely bad, pull off the road and park in a safe spot

This is what conditions look like through our live drive action cam.

Expect it to be foggy for the next several hours. Give yourself plenty of time to get in to work and remember your safety is most important.