(WKBN) – Hot and humid weather continues to build into Ohio and Pennsylvania this week. High heat index readings will be likely. The heat and humidity will help fuel showers and storms as the next storm system moves in our direction.

The wave is moving through the Great Lakes Region with clusters of rain and storms. Some of these storms are strong or severe. Heavy rain and gusty wind are being reported. You can track the storms with Weather Radar here.

When can we expect rain or thunderstorms in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania?

The wave of rain and storms will sweep into northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon. The wave will push into our region later in the evening and overnight.

The high temperatures and increasing dew point temperatures will help keep fuel in these storms as they roll across northern Ohio and Lake Erie into the evening.

The highest chance for heavy rain and storms will be late evening and overnight.

Right now, the window between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. will feature a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

The window from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. will feature a higher chance for clusters of showers and storms.

Will the thunderstorms be strong or severe?

The risk for showers and storms to be strong or severe overnight will stay in the forecast as long as they can hold their strength. The storms are expected to slowly weaken as they move into our part of Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

The main threat of any of the storms will be gusty wind and heavy rain as they move through.

