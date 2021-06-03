Thursday forecast: More rain and thunderstorms

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 72
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Patchy fog. (70%)
Low: 58
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 65
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20% PM)
High: 88 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 86 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 82 Low: 64