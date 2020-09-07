Thunderstorms expected for Labor Day Monday

Labor Day Monday: Some sun will peek through this afternoon across the Valley before few storms develop in the early evening. Thunderstorms that pop up will have heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and isolated instances of gusty wind. However, our overall severe weather threat is low.

Tonight: Rain and storms will taper off late this evening. Overnight, we will remain mostly cloudy with a few breaks in cloud cover. Temps will remain in the mid-60s through early Tuesday.

Extended forecast: Tuesday will be mostly dry, partly cloudy, and humid. An isolated pop up shower or storm in the afternoon and evening cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach into the mid-80s. Wednesday will be dry, hot, and humid with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper-80s with some spots reaching 90 degrees. Temps will gradually cool through the rest of the week, but humidity will stick around. A chance of showers and storms exists Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-80s. Friday is looking dry right now, but cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. Temps will top out in the 70s over the weekend. Rain and thunder are likely Saturday. These showers should taper off Sunday morning with drier air settling in Sunday afternoon.