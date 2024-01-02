Our weather is turning active to start 2024 across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The temperatures have settled to near normal readings with highs in the mid 30s and lows dipping into the 20s. The storm track will become active as an overall pattern shift takes place across the country.

There are three storm systems in the forecast this week and into next week. Each system will be a little different for our area.

Storm System #1 – Wednesday night and Thursday

A fast moving disturbance will drop across the Great Lakes and sweep through eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania late Wednesday and into Thursday.

This “Clipper” system will bring a chance for scattered light snow showers and flurries. The best chance will be Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There will be a chance for lake effect snow showers to continue through Thursday afternoon, mainly in the snowbelt.

You can track the snow on Youngstown Weather Radar.

The amount of snow expected with this system is light. A quick coating to an inch will be possible into Thursday morning. A few inches will be possible if you live in the snowbelt through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will turn colder behind this disturbance with highs only in the lower 30s Thursday.

Storm System #2 – Expected this coming weekend

The next storm system will be a bigger winter storm as it develops along the Gulf Coast of the United states on Friday and then lifts to the Northeast through the weekend.

This storm will provide a swath of heavy snow with it as it tracks toward the Appalachian mountains and toward the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

The uncertainty of the exact track of this heavy snow swath makes the weekend storm a tricky one to forecast.

There are multiple reasons this heavy snow track could change. One reason would be the exact track of the center of the storm and how it evolves as it approaches the east coast. Keep in mind, the storm has not even developed yet. The weather models think they have good idea where it will form and move, but until it forms the uncertainty is lower. Once the storm forms, the modeling will have a better idea of the storm track.

The odds are high that we will see some snow out of this system starting Saturday with a continued threat into Saturday night and then tapering off on Sunday.

The exact amount of snow is still in question as there are too many variables in place that could change the outcome this far out. It could be very little, or it could be a higher total depending on the storm track.

We will know better as the week goes on and are watching this storm very close for the upcoming weekend. Keep up with the weather forecast here.

Storm System #3 – Into the middle of next week

Another large storm will develop next week. This storm is expected to be a large storm with a variety of weather as it swings out of the southern plains and turns up the Ohio River valley.

The third storm next week will try to throw a wintry mix our way as it starts, then turn to rain with warmer temperatures and gusty wind Tuesday. It will turn sharply colder with a strong cold front into Wednesday and mix the rain back to snow with gust wind.

A blast of cold air is expected to sweep in behind this storm next week with snow into Wednesday and Thursday.

Once again, this storm is still a long way out and changes in the forecast will more than likely take place. It is definitely on our radar to watch at this point.

The active weather pattern does look like it will continue through the middle of January.