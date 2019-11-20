Three weather systems through the next seven days

Live Now
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 31


Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind developing. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 31


Thursday night: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind possible. Turning colder late. (70%)
Low: 42


Friday: Turning colder. Chance for rain or snow showers. Mainly early. (40%)
High: 42(Early)


Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Watching storm track… (60% PM)
High: 42 Low: 26


Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 30


Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30


Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 34


Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 43

