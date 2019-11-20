Three weather systems through the next seven days

Warming toward 50 by late tomorrow - Tracking the rain threat

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 31



Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind developing. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 31



Thursday night: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind possible. Turning colder late. (70%)

Low: 42



Friday: Turning colder. Chance for rain or snow showers. Mainly early. (40%)

High: 42(Early)



Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Watching storm track… (60% PM)

High: 42 Low: 26



Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 30



Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30



Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 34



Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 43