We are in store for a nice but cool weekend in the Valley. Today and Sunday will be partly to mostly skies, but there is a slight chance for some showers to occur Sunday evening. Otherwise, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s each afternoon with morning lows in the mid-30s.

This work week will be a tricky one, and there is another shot of winter weather set to make its way in mid-week. Monday will be the pick of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.