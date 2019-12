Thick fog through Christmas morning

Fog and the chance for freezing fog into early morning

THROUGH MORNING: Areas of dense fog. Isolated pockets of freezing fog.

Low: 31

CHRISTMAS DAY: Dense fog through morning. Becomin Partly sunny into the afternoon.

High: 49 Low: 31

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Patchy fog.

Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 53 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 54 Low: 39

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. Colder. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 25