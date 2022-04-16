Storm Team 27 is tracking the next system that will be moving its way across the country towards the Valley. After a chilly start to the morning, Easter Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching into the 40s. It’s after Sunday that we begin to see changes that will result in accumulating snowfall across the Valley

On Monday towards the end of the morning commute rain begins to move into the area. As that rain pushes through surface temperatures will begin to fall.

Around lunchtime as those surface temperatures drop the rain will begin to turn into a wintry mix. This is not expected to last long while it gets even colder by the afternoon. That’s when the bigger change comes.

For much of the afternoon and evening hours widespread snow is expected to fall across the Valley. Many roads will still be above freezing from the warmer weekend, but slick roads and hazardous driving conditions will be an issue. Drive accordingly. Snow on grass and car tops is expected to accumulate more rapidly.

Overall snowfall estimates as of Saturday night are expected to be around two inches. Most of that snow will melt on contact with warmer surfaces and warmer temperatures during the week will trigger quick melting.

Snow this late in the year is not out of the question. In fact there has been snowfall recorded in Youngstown as late as June. On three separate occasions at least a trace of snow have been observed as recent as 2013.

Closer to home a warmer trend is being tracked with above average high temperatures expected in the Valley by the end of the week and beyond. The latest forecast can always be found in your Youngstown Weather Forecast.