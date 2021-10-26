The weather pattern is shifting colder air and snow southward – just in time to start November

(WKBN) – It is a colder and blustery evening here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. Lake effect rain showers are falling and the Northwest wind is sweeping colder air across the region. It is still too warm for any snow this week.

The pattern is shifting throughout North America, and will turn our weather colder. You would expect colder air to move in as we are getting deeper into the fall. So far, the month of October has been extremely warm and wet. November may be a different story when compared to the averages.

The pattern shift will feature several larger storms pushing through the country dragging down colder air from Canada. They will also push some warm air ahead of them causing rain and warmer temperatures before they pull in the colder air. As we move into late next week, the coldest air of the season will try to follow a mid-week storm system and cool our region down just in time to wrap up the 1st week of November.

Snowpack will start building to our north in Canada as this colder air works southward. This snowpack will help colder air push our way as it will not warm as much as it drifts south moving over the snow. A bare ground can modify airmasses and help warm them. Snowpack tends to keep them cooler as they slide across.

It is not out of the normal to look for snow as we start November. We have picked up our 1st snow as early as October 2 in 2003, and as late as December 11, 1995. We are due for some snow to start falling as we get deeper into the Fall season.

Keep and eye on the 7 Day Forecast in the coming weeks to see how soon the snow returns.