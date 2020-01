The warming trend continues

Temperatures will climb into the 40s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainy cloudy.

Low: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain/snow shower in the morning. Rain becoming more likely toward midday. (80%)

High: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Chance for scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower/flurry early. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 32

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 33