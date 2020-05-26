The warmer air will fade away by the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- A spotty shower early this evening then mostly clear and muggy...lows in the mid 60s-- Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday...highs in the upper 80s-- Partly sunny but still warm and humid Wednesday...highs in the mid 80s-- Scattered showers and storms Thursday...highs in the mid 80s-- More showers and storms Friday...highs in the upper 70s-- Cooler and mostly sunny Saturday...highs near 70-- Staying cooler and sunny Sunday...highs in the low 70s-- Mostly sunny next Monday...highs in the low 70s