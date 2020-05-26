Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

The warmer air will fade away by the weekend

Weather

A few days of heat and humidity left this week - Looking at the chance for showers or storms

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Becoming humid into the evening.
High: 85 Low: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms overnight. (60%)
Low: 64

THURSDAY: Chance for showers or storms. (60%)
High: 83 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 79 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 69 Low: 42

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award