The threat for showers back in the forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers developing late. (60%)
Low: 56
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 56
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (60%)
Low: 56
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 56
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 59
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66