Another storm system is pushing across the country sweeping in more humidity and a higher risk for stronger showers and storms as it approaches our area.

The risk for isolated showers will stay in the forecast through early Thursday with a chance for isolated showers and storms into the afternoon. The highest risk for strong storms will move in through the evening and into Thursday night.

Timing the Storm:

Strongest Storms – Thursday evening into Thursday night.

The risk for showers and storms will stay in the forecast through Thursday night and into Friday morning. The strongest storms will be through the evening into the night.

What to expect:

The storms can produce heavy rain, hail and gusty wind. The risk is low, but not zero for a rotating storm that can spin up a tornado.

The storm system will move through the region Thursday night and Friday. It will clear the area by Saturday morning ending the rain threat.

Dry weather returns for your Memorial Day Weekend. It will get hot by Memorial day. You can see how high the temperature will climb here.