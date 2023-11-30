(WKBN) – The aurora borealis, aka northern lights, could be visible in the northern sky across the Valley Thursday night and Friday morning. This is due to a series of solar flares that are forecast to produce geometric storms in the Earth’s atmosphere. The image below shows which locations are most likely to experience the northern lights.

Tonight’s Aurora forecast courtesy of the Space Weather Prediction Center.

The best chances to view the northern lights are in Canada and the northern U.S. which is represented by the red color in the graph above. The red line extending further south is the southern extent of where the Aurora might be seen on the northern horizon and the Valley is just in range.



The best way to view the northern lights is to go out around midnight in a location that is far away from city lights. Cloud cover also plays a role. Will the clouds cooperate in the Valley? Currently, the forecast is for broken cloud cover Thursday night which is shown by the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker below.

Cloud cover forecast for Thursday night.

Hopefully, the cloud cover will stay away and you will be able to witness one of Earth’s most beautiful sights tonight!