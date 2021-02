The next storm system brings rain, snow and colder air

Rain and snow showers will become likely tonight

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds.

High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning windy. Rain or snow showers. A slushy 1 to 2 inches will be possible by morning. (90%)

Low: 34

FRIDAY: Gusty. Chance for rain or snow showers early, turning to scattered snow showers or flurries. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

High: 34 (falling into the 20s)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries. (20%)

High: 23 Low: 11

SUNDAY: Chance snow showers. (60%)

High: 21 Low: 10

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 20 Low: 8

TUESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 20 Low: 7

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 15 Low: 0