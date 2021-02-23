The melting continues

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers, mixing with rain. Tapering this afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation. (60%)
High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 24

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 48 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47 Low: 28

MONDAY: Chance rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 44 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. (20% PM)
High: 40 Low: 24

