(WKBN) — Tornadoes have been around since weather started here on Earth and the Valley is no stranger to the these dangerous hazards. We have had a long history of damaging tornadoes here in northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.

The recent long-tracked tornado is still being surveyed. Current thinking is that is more than 100 miles long.

The records for tornado path and length only go back to 1950 locally.

Since 1950, each county in the viewing area has recorded a tornado path of at least two miles long. The largest tornado length happened in 1985.

The longest tornado path in our region was 47 miles long. This happened on May 31, 1985 and the tornado started in Portage County and tracked across Trumbull County, ending in Mercer county. This is one of the strongest tornadoes to ever hit our region.

Looking at each county:

Trumbull – The longest tracked tornado to hit Trumbull County since 1950 was on May 31, 1985. The F5 Tornado ripped through 23.5 miles of the southern 1/3 of the county. This tornado went on to damage more of the area in Mercer County. it started in Portage county. The tornado was 23.5 miles long within the county and 440 yards wide. There were other tornadoes that day as well in the county but they were not as long.



Mahoning – The longest tracked tornado to hit Mahoning County since 1950 was on April 19, 1963. The F2 tornado carved a path just north of State Route 224. It started near Ellsworth and ended near Poland. This F2 tornado moved across 15.3 miles and was 33 yards wide.



Columbiana – The longest tracked tornado to hit Columbiana county since 1950 was on May 31, 1985. The F2 tornado carved a path from just south of Salem and stretched to southwest side of East Palestine. This F2 tornado moved across 15.0 miles and was 220 yards wide.

Mercer – The longest tracked tornado to hit Mercer county since 1950 was on May 31, 1985. The F5 tornado carved a path from Near Wheatland to Mercer. This F5 tornado moved across 12.0 miles in the county and was 450 yards wide. This tornado was the same storm that moved through Trumbull County.

Lawrence – The longest tracked tornado to hit Lawrence County since 1950 is a tie. One happened on July 21, 1991. The other was on August 8, 1992. They both had a recorded length of 2.0 miles. The July 21, 1991 tornado was near Mt. Jackson. It was an F0 and was 17 yards wide. The other 2.0 mile path was on August 8, 1992. This tornado was an F2 and was 150 yards wide.

Note: All tornadoes in this story were the F – Scale. These tornadoes happened before the EF – Scale was created.