We are on a long streak of wet days this month. In fact, we have not had a day where the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport did not pick up at least a trace of precipitation so far this month.

Today is the 19th day this month with at least a trace of precipitation. The streak goes back to March 30 which would make the entire streak of days with at least a trace of precipitation at 21 Days!

Looking at the record books, there are other long streaks like this through time. The records do not show days with a trace of precipitation, so we have to use the smallest measurable number of 0.1″.

Looking at the number of days in a row with at least 0.1″ of precipitation through recorded history you will find that six out of the top ten happened since the year 2000.

You will find more info about how wet we have been since the early 2000’s here.

The longest stretch of days with at least 0.1″ of precipitation is 18-Days. That streak happened twice — once in 2013, and once in 1999.

Top ten consecutive days in a row with precipitation in Youngstown, Ohio

1.) 18 Days – Streak ended on 2/06/2013

18 Days – Streak ended on 1/15/1999

3.) 14 Days – Streak ended on 2/02/2017

14 Days – Streak ended on 11/24/2014

14 Days – Streak ended on 1/12/1945

6.) 13 Days – Streak ended on 12/08/2018

13 Days – Streak ended on 2/24/1971

13 Days – Streak ended on 3/04/1947

9.) 12 Days – Streak ended on 1/15/2011

12 Days – Streak ended on 1/30/2007