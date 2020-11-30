The latest timing on rain and snow

Widespread snow is expected overnight tonight and through the day on Tuesday

MONDAY: Gusty at times. Rain likely. Mixing to snow late evening. (100%)

High: 41 (falling)

MONDAY NIGHT: Gusty at times. Mixing to snow. Snow likely overnight. (100%)

1-3″ of accumulation

2-4″ snowbelt

Low: 29



TUESDAY: Gusty at times. Snow likely.

1-3″ of accumulation

2-4″ snowbelt

High: 35



TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow likely.

1-3″ of accumulation, mainly in the snowbelt.

Low: 28

Total accumulations through Tuesday night:

Mahoning/Columbiana – 3-6″

Trumbull/Mercer – 5-9″+ (highest amounts in the northern snowbelt)



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow, mainly early. (40%AM)

High: 35



THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 39 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 23



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 40 Low: 29



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 39 Low: 28



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 27