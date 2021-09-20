The next full moon is expected to rise tonight. It will officially be full in the Valley around 7:55PM. It will appear full for several days through Wednesday morning.
Clouds will be increasing Monday evening and could get in the way of the view. Check the latest Storm Team 27 Forecast.
The September full moon is often called the Harvest moon. The Harvest moon is the full moon closest to the start of Autumn. According to NASA, the Harvest moon gets its name from the farmers who use the bright light to complete their harvest of summer crops.
The next full moon will be on October 20th.
The last full moon of summer will rise tonight
