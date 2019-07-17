The hottest temps of the season on the way

FORECAST:
Tonight: Scattered showers or storms ending early. Warm and humid. Areas of fog.
Low: 67
Thursday: Fog early. Partly sunny and humid.
High: 88 Low: 67
Thursday night: Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 73
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or
t-storm. (20%)
High: 93 Low: 73
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 98 in 1942
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 93 Low: 75
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 95 set in 1991
Sunday: Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 90 Low: 74
Record high: 99 set in 1934
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 59
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny.
Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 60