The hottest temps of the season on the way

Get ready for heat index readings near 100° into the weekend

FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers or storms ending early. Warm and humid. Areas of fog.

Low: 67

Thursday: Fog early. Partly sunny and humid.

High: 88 Low: 67

Thursday night: Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 73

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 93 Low: 73

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 98 in 1942

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 93 Low: 75

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 95 set in 1991

Sunday: Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)

High: 90 Low: 74

Record high: 99 set in 1934

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 60