Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

The heat returns this week

Weather

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s near near 90 by the midweek

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)
High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 89 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 91 Low: 70

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 71

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award