The heat returns this week

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. (10%)
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 56
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 59
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 89 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 91 Low: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 71