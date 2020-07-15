The heat moves in today

NEOWISE Comet: A comet will be visible late this evening as long as clouds clear in your location.*Binoculars or a zoomed lense will give you the best chance to see it.When can you see the Comet? Just after sunset (Dusk) Where can you see the Comet? Look to the NorthWest. Just above the horizon.What will you see? You may see a blurry spot with your eyes. *Using Binoculars or a Telescope will work best

TONIGHTMostly clear. Patchy fog.Low: 60