(WKBN) — The weather turned more summerlike just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Yesterday was the hottest day of 2023 in the Valley as the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport recorded a high temperature of 87°F.



However, as the dry streak in Youngstown has now extended to 12 days in a row, the temperatures are once again on the rise. This week is going to feature the first 90-degree temperatures of the season. There will be multiple chances for this to occur as you can see in the graph below.

Forecast high temperatures in Youngstown, Ohio from Wednesday, May 31, 2023 through Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The temperature is forecast to rise into the 90s Thursday through Saturday before more seasonal temperatures move into the area for next week. The recent warm temperatures might have you wondering when the average first 90-degree day is in Youngstown. Here are a few interesting statistics:

The 90°F day

Average first 90°F day: June 24

Earliest day to reach 90°F: May 5, 1949

Latest day to reach 90°F: September 29, 1953

Most days that reached 90°F in:

May – 3 days (1941, 1942, and 1962)

June – 17 days (1933 and 1943

July – 17 days (1931)

August – 12 days (1947 and 1995)

September – 8 days (1931)

Longest stretch of days that reach 90°F

12 days (July 20-31, 1940)

Is there any rainfall in sight?

The warm and dry weather also might have you wondering when the next chance of rain is. Currently, the Valley is in a rainfall deficit that is over 1 inch in the last 30 days. Additionally, yesterday, the yearly precipitation fell into a deficit for the first time in 2023.

Rainfall deficit for the last 30 days.

Unfortunately, there is not much precipitation in the forecast. Currently, there is only a 20% chance of precipitation for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The map below shows the accumulated rainfall for the next 7 days. You can see that the Valley will be one of the driest spots in the eastern United States.

Future rainfall from the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker from today through Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 across the U.S.

There have been some subtle hints at a wetter pattern during the middle part of June but for now the dry conditions are here to last.