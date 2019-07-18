LIVE NOW /
The heat builds in

Weather

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for the Valley Friday afternoon through Saturday evening

Thursday:  Fog early. Partly to mostly sunny and humid.
High:  89

Thursday night:  Warm and humid.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low:  73

Friday:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High:  93
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 98 in 1942

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%) 
High:  93  Low:  75
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 95 set in 1991

Sunday:  Hot & humid. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  90  Low:  74
Record high: 99 set in 1934

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%) 
High:  81  Low:  67

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  59

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. 
High:  79  Low:  57

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High:  82  Low:  60

