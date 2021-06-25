The forecast turns hot and humid for your weekend

Chances for storms return to the Valley next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a small chance for a shower or storm…LOW: 67
— Partly sunny Saturday with an isolated thunderstorm possible…HIGH: 86
— Mostly sunny Sunday with a shower possible…LOW: 69…HIGH: 89
— Chance for a thunderstorm or two Monday…LOW: 70…HIGH: 89
— Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday…LOW: 70…HIGH: 87
— Chance for thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 86
— Chance for more storms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 80
— Chance for showers or thunderstorms next Friday…LOW: 66…HIGH: 79