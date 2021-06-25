The forecast turns hot and humid for your weekend

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Concerned about allegations of prolonged detention and inadequate mental health services, advocates want the Biden administration to shut down the migrant children’s facility in Fort Bliss.

Former contract workers say children at the Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Intake Site at the post are suffering from anxiety and frustration over delays in reuniting them with family members or sponsors in the United States. The facility is also a target in a federal lawsuit filed this week by advocacy groups who disclosed cramped and sometimes unsanitary conditions and delays in getting help for the children.