We are less than 20 days away from ending 2023. We will need a few heavy rain-making storm systems to bring our total rainfall up to a normal reading.

The current weather forecast does not have a lot of rainfall in it.

The next chance for rain showers will be late in the weekend and into early next week as a storm system develops and moves along the east coast to New England.

The overall weather pattern is not looking too wet or snowy at this point. This drier and warmer pattern will leave some question marks on whether it will be a white Christmas or not here in Youngstown.

The six to 10 day outlook for precipitation shows a better chance for having below-normal precipitation through a large part of the center of the country. This includes Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

The eight to 14 day outlook shows a better chance for drier than normal conditions throughout most of Ohio and Pennsylvania through Christmas.

The precipitation for the year is below normal to this point. This has been a year with pockets of wet times and then longer dry stretches. The precipitation total through today (12-12-2023) is 34.63″.

We are below the normal rainfall of 39.24″ by 4.61″.

We will need some heavy rain to make that up before the end of the month. At this point, the year looks like it will end as a dry one in the record books.