(WKBN) – Heat advisories are up across the area this week as a result of both high temperatures and increased humidity. See the latest heat alerts here.

The heat index is an important tool to keep in mind when high humidity mixes with hot temperatures in the atmosphere. See how hot we will get here in the weather forecast.

What is a Heat Advisory?

The explanation and definition of a heat advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS).

A Heat Advisory means that temperatures of at least 100°F* or Heat Index values of at least 105°F* are expected generally within the next 24 hours.

What this means for you and your family is to consider postponing or rescheduling any strenuous outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service. They also recommend If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. The young and elderly and those with medical conditions should use extra caution outdoors.

What is a Heat Warning?

The explanation and definition of an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service (NWS).

An Excessive Heat Warning means that Heat Index values are expected to reach or exceed 110°F* and not fall below 75°F* for at least a 48-hour period, beginning in the next 24 hours.

What this means for you and your family is to consider refraining from outdoor activities of any nature during the warmest time of the day, according to the National Weather Service. They also recommend drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks if you must be outside. Stay indoors in an air-conditioned building as much as possible. Check on elderly family members if they are living alone.