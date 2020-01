The cooling trend starts after Tuesday

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog.

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower into the evening. (20%)

High: 49 Low 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 33 Low: 22

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (90%)

High: 40 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Colder. Snow showers. (80%)

High: 28 Low: 20

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 22 Low: 16