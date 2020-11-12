The cooler air is here through the start of the weekend

A few clouds will move in through early morning

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late.

Low: 33

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a sprinkle through midday. (20%)

High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 30

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 46 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm. Windy at times. (80%)

High: 57 Low: 39

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a rain or snow shower in the northern snowbelt. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 28