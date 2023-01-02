YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area.

The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known as the first day of winter and is also the winter solstice. The winter solstice means that the sun’s angles were at the lowest point of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. This date is the turning point of the year as the sun’s angles will get more direct until the summer solstice in June.

The sun creates heat. The longer we get sunlight, the more heat we can create. So, the longer the day, the more heat that can be created.

There is a lag time from the winter solstice to the coldest time of the year. It takes some time for these very large air masses to adjust to shorter days and lower sun angles. Eventually, they turn cold, on average, and create the coldest time of the year.

When is the coldest time of the year?

The coldest day, on average, starts on January 16. The average temperature (high and low averaged) is 26°F. This average temperature of 26°F will last for two weeks. It ends on January 29.

So, if you want to know the date of the coldest average temperature each year in Youngstown, Ohio you can use the night between January 22 and 23.

This does not mean it can’t get cold before or after these dates. Of course, it can turn very cold depending on weather systems from the start of winter to the end.

What is the coldest temperature on record for Youngstown, Ohio?

Now that you know January 22 and 23 are the coldest days of the year, on average, you may not be surprised to know that the coldest temperature on record in Youngstown, Ohio was close to these dates and took place on January 19, 1994, with a low of -22°F.

How cold do temperatures typically get for Youngstown, Ohio?

The normal high temperature in Youngstown, Ohio drops to 34° on January 8. This average will stay at 34° until January 29. January 30 is the first day that the normal high temperature starts to climb and jumps to 35°F

The normal low temperature will drop to 18°F on January 22. It will stay at 18°F until January 29. January 30 is the first day that low temperature, on average, goes up a degree to 19°F.

There are many records through the winter that are far colder than 18°F. These extremes are expected as weather patterns push in colder air, at times, through the season.

Remember, the average temperature is an “average” of temperatures. It takes temperatures higher and lower to make the average. We can use these average/normal temperatures in weather as a guide, but the temperature is most likely to fall above or below these each day.

A few dates to look ahead to this spring

The first normal high at 40° is February 24.

The first normal high at 50° is March 25.

The first normal high at 60° is April 14.

The first normal high at 70° is May 11.