The coldest time of the year moves in this week

Find out when the coldest day of the year typically happens

We are entering our coldest time of the year as we push into early January.

The normal low temperature starts a 30 day stay at 19°F on the 5th of the month each year.

The normal high temperatures starts a 17 day stay at 32° F on the 6th of each year.

It does get colder and warmer before, and after this period. The coldest on average falls during this period each year.

When you look the colder high and low temperature combined, you will find that our coldest day on average each year falls around the 14th of January.

The coldest temperature on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional airport was -22° F set back on January 19th, 1994.

Below is a list of the top five Coldest Temperatures in Youngstown:

#1: -22° F set on 1/19/1994

#2: -20° F set on 1/20/1985 and on 1/21/1985

#3: -19° F set on 1/17/1982

#4: -18° F set on 1/18/1994 and on 1/24/1963

#5: -16 F set on 2/09/1934